Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

ERIE opened at $213.49 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.29 and a 200-day moving average of $179.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

