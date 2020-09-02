Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $136.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.05.

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

