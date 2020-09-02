Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,520,000. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,765,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,576 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

