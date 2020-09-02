Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 15,083 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 14,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the software company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $223.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,827,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.