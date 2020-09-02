Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 31,390 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,991 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,449,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,250 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,409 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,858 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LNG opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

