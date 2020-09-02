Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 321 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $4,205,501 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of PH opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.61. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.