Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 405 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

