Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 466 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 104,126 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,835 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $217,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,082 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 882,551 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 199,110 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX stock opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

