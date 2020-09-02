Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 475 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $109.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

