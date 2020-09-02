Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 5,522 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

