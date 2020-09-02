Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 74 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

