Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $1.74 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of BIO opened at $509.66 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $540.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

