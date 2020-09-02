Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $2.08 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $436.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.17. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $325.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

