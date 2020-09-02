Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total value of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.33.

NYSE ROK opened at $233.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

