Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

