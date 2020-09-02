Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.29. Desert Gold Ventures shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 151,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.61.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile (CVE:DAU)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.