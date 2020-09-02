Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Douglas Fambrough Purchases 10,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DRNA opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

