DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Insider Sells $209,833.85 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total value of $209,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,833.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cindy Fiedelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $143,380.48.

NYSE DLR opened at $153.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

