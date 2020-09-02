Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:EVLMC)

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0171 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has raised its dividend by 857.6% over the last three years.

Shares of EVLMC opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares Company Profile

