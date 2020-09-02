Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,872 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $93,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,369 shares of company stock worth $10,692,577 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

