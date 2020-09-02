Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Emcor Group by 2,193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Emcor Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

