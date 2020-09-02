Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of UDR opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,144,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 52.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth $2,478,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 41.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after buying an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 511,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

