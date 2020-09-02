Equities Analysts Set Expectations for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.05. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

