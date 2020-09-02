Erika H. James Sells 6,100 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $152,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Erika H. James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, Erika H. James sold 18,039 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $451,155.39.

On Monday, August 17th, Erika H. James sold 8,750 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $197,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. SVMK Inc has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth $2,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth $14,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SVMK by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.