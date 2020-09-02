Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $6.57 or 0.00056593 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Binance, BtcTrade.im and C2CX. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $764.34 million and approximately $608.52 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Coinone, Huobi, ChaoEX, Coinut, Poloniex, BTC Markets, RightBTC, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, Kraken, Exrates, Upbit, C-CEX, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, YoBit, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, BCEX, LBank, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Gatehub, Gate.io, BTC-Alpha, BigONE, BitForex, CPDAX, Binance, Instant Bitex, HBUS, OKEx, Cryptopia, OKCoin International, Koineks, Bitsane, Indodax, FCoin, Bibox, HitBTC, ZB.COM, EXX, Coinbase Pro, CoinBene, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Exmo, Kucoin, Coinhub, Coinsuper, QBTC, Bittrex, Ovis, Stocks.Exchange, C2CX, Coinnest, Liquid, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Korbit and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

