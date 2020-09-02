Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.86. 242,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 828,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The firm has a market cap of $130.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

