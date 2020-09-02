F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $682,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,047 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $394,296. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

