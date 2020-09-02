FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in August

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the July 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

FAST RETAILING/ADR Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

