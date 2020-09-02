FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FBL Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FBL Financial Group to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

NYSE FFG opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $903.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

