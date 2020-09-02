Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $141.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

