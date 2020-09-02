FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in August

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of FHNIY stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Get FirstRand alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHNIY. Investec raised FirstRand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC raised FirstRand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About FirstRand

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. It operates through four segments: TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia. The company offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones and smart phones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel and equipment; and household items and furniture under 29 brands.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.