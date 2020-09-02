Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.27. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,096,500 shares of company stock valued at $499,996,485. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

