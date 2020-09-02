Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $643,862. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

