Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,511 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.83% of Franklin Street Properties worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 25.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th.

FSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

