FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 106,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period.

FCN stock opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

