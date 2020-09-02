FY2021 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Increased by Analyst

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Copart in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.