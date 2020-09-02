FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vitalhub Corp Lifted by Cormark (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitalhub in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 million.

VHI opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 million and a P/E ratio of -68.00. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.76.

About Vitalhub

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

