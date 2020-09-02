FY2022 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Corporation Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

