FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Australia Bank Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for National Australia Bank in a research note issued on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NABZY. Macquarie downgraded National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Australia Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

