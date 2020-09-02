FY2023 Earnings Estimate for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for National Beverage in a report released on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.32. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $86.26.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.27 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 271,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

