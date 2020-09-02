Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 303,791 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 253,269 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 144,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTES opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.99. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.