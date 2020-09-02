General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

