Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 258,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Gentex worth $91,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 174.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2,267.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

