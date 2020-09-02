Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.89

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.89 and last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 27140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Get Godaddy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. Analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $53,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,547.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,392,466. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 686,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,729,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.