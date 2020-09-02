Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Golden Minerals Company (NASDAQ:AUMN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.42. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 41,974 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.