Graphcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00441492 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00022494 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010718 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011903 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

