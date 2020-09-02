GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.75 and a beta of -0.60. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

