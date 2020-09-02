Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Guess?’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GES opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $777.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,106.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

