Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GES opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,149.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,106.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

