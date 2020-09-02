H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

